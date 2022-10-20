This song list captures the fall mood. It features emotional and danceable tracks that are perfect for an autumn drive.(Graphic created in Canva)

Fall music is open for interpretation. A fall song can set a somber or relaxing scene with either the music or the lyrics, but at the same time, there is an idea of hope that can translate musically to liveliness in some aspect of the track.

“Fall songs are about change,” said Jude Doyle, a senior communication studies major.

“Autumn Leaves,” the recording done by Chet Baker and Paul Desmond

This song has been a staple in the jazz repertoire for half a century. “Autumn Leaves” was originally composed for a French movie in 1946 and since that day jazz cats have been putting their own spin on the tune. This particular rendition was recorded in 1974 and is a relaxing yet exciting melody to get listeners in the fall mood.

“Carino” by The Marias

This is an indie-pop tune sung mostly in Spanish featuring the angelic voice of Maria Zardoya. She sings call and response with a trumpet while the rest of the band plays an incredibly chill background.

“Moondance” by Michael Buble

Moondance is another jazz standard. This one was originally released by singer Van Morrison in 1970 and Michael Buble recorded a modernized version in 2003. The lyrics paint a picture of a beautiful October night in which he dances with his lover while the music sets an exciting scene for the listener to do the same.



“Sunday Morning” by Maroon 5

This modern-pop classic takes heavy influence from gospel music (maybe that has something to do with it being, “Sunday Morning”) in order to create a fun yet melancholic setting.

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

This R&B/Pop tune came out in 1967. The recording is a classic and would be a perfect pairing for a pumpkin patch date.

“Life in the city” by The Lumineers

This indie jam features upbeat as well as stripped down moments for the singer to get intimate with the lyrics. The voice of the lead singer is strong and raspy in the soft moments.

“Lavender and Violet” by Alina Baraz

Alina Baraz is an R&B artist that plays with a modern R&B/electronic mix. This song is a great example of that. It is a modern version of what fall can sound like.

“Drew Barrymore” by SZA

This is a track off of SZA’s album, “Ctrl.” The song uses background strings, laid back drums and strong lyrics to create a feeling of sadness while still tempting the listener to dance.

“Roslyn” by Bon Iver and St. Vincent

This track primarily uses an acoustic guitar as well as heavily layered vocals. It is an ethereal piece perfect for setting an autumn scene.

“Sweater Weather” by The Neighborhood

Because fall is our first taste of “sweater weather,” after summer. The song itself is another instant pop classic that delivers fun lyrics that we can’t help but dance to.

“Flowy music,” is how Yusef Nabahani, a senior business administration major described the music he enjoys in the fall.

“I love that overcast weather, so anything that can kind of match that vibe is something I really go for,” said Tong Veu, a senior finance major.

Here you can find all of the songs on spotify: