Mexico’s independence celebrated at Serna Plaza

El Grito returns to campus with live music and dance

Cristian Gonzalez

UNIQUE and Gamma Zeta Alpha Inc. hosted live music with free ice cream in honor of El Grito, Mexican Independence Day, for the Sacramento State community on Thursday.

Students gathered at Serna Plaza to express their pride in Mexican culture by dancing and singing along to Los Bidis and Banda Rorros La Perrona De Sacramento.

El Grito spearheads the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month which is celebrated until Oct. 15.