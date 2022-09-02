Club Days craze: Welcoming Hornets back to campus

Student clubs and organizations gather on campus to celebrate the first two weeks of school with Club Days. Fourth-year human resources majors Deion Perry (left) and Anil Benoit (right) pose in front of the “Improve Your Tomorrow University” table in the library quad on Wednesday Aug. 31, 2022.

Welcome back, Hornets! Sacramento State celebrates the first two weeks back on campus this semester with the Student Organizations and Leadership’s Club Days.

During this time,clubs and organizations are providing information on their groups at tables around campus. This is an opportunity for them to recruit members and to share their missions and goals with the campus community.

Tables are set up in the library quad, around the residence halls and in front of The Well. The event started Monday this week and runs through next Thursday from 7:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Tabling times were originally set to run until 6 p.m.; however, President Robert Nelsen announced on Thursday afternoon through a campus-wide email that the times would be changed due to excessive heat.

Despite the high temperatures, tables are still displayed outside and students are recruiting members during the given hours.

Improve Your Tomorrow University is one of the community-based organizations that has been tabling by the fountain in the quad this week. This organization focuses on helping young men of color to attend and graduate from universities and has positions available where students can become mentors within the group and help others.

We spoke to Anil Benoit and Deion Perry — lead mentors in the program — about their experience at the event.

“It’s been great actually,” Perry said. “We’ve had a lot of mentee’s joining the program.”

Perry also said that they have had lots of students sign up to be mentors and that tabling has been booming so far.

This semi-annual event allows for new and returning students to immerse themselves in campus life by signing up for clubs and learning more about organizations. Concrete Canoe, Wrestling club, Accounting Society and the Rock Climbing club are among the hundreds of clubs and organizations offered.

“It’s been really good,” Benoit added. “We’ve met a lot of new people; a lot of people came and talked to us.”

Dylan Lee, a third-year sociology major, was one of the students in the library quad on Wednesday. He took advantage of the event and joined one of the athletic clubs there.

“I joined one [club] before club rush and I’ve been helping them table,” Lee said. “It’s been fun interacting with the other clubs as well. I ended up signing up for the wrestling club too.”

Club Days will continue through the next Thursday and more information about the clubs and organizations is available through the Hornet Hub and through the Sac State website.