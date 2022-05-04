Best of Sac State 2022: Mujeres Ayudando la Raza wins best club

Mujeres Ayudando la Raza board members (L-R) Breana Fabian, Conny Morales, Karina Balthazar, Kim Salgado, Noelia Barron, Maria Amador and Lexi Bravo pose in front of the mural on the Studio Theatre on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. MAR won ‘Best Club’ in the 2022 Best of Sac State poll. (Photo by Lexie Perales)



Mujeres Ayudando la Raza was voted “Best Club” in The State Hornet’s sixth annual Best of Sac State poll.

MAR is a non-profit organization on campus that works to give back to their community through various community service opportunities and fundraising events, according to its coordinators. The club has created lasting friendships for those involved and seeks to empower women from different cultural backgrounds.

In a special audio story to congratulate the club, third-year anthropology major and MAR co-coordinator Lexi Bravo gives thanks to those who voted for the club, along with her experience being a part of it.