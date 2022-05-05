Best of Sac State: Biology professor Kai Eder wins best professor

Kai Eder was voted as “Best Professor” for Sacramento State’s sixth annual Best of Sac State poll. Eder is a Biology professor for Human Anatomy and Physiology.

Eder started his teaching career at Sac State in 2013, starting out with just a couple of lab classes.

Eder said his favorite thing about teaching is the students and getting to teach them about something intricate like the human body.

Evelyn Fuentes, a health science major and one of Eder’s students describes Professor Eder to be a hilarious teacher which allows his lectures to be fun and interactive.

“He really wants to support you and ensure that you do excel in Bio 25,” said Fuentes. “Which is really encouraging and also motivating for students to continue on.”

Nadia Monzavian, an exercise science major, said the words she would use to describe Eder would be spontaneous, caring, humorous, intellectual, and patient.

Professor Eder said that he’s glad that students like his class and he hopes they vote for him again next time as Best Professor for the Best of Sac State.