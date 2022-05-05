Best of Sac State 2022: ‘WandaVision’ wins best TV show

“WandaVision” showcases fashion throughout the decades in every episode. Episode one starts with the 1950s and ends in 2023, weeks after “Avengers: Endgame.” (Screencap via https://www.disneyplus.com/)

“WandaVision” was voted the best television show of 2021 in the sixth annual Best of Sac State polls. The series is part of Marvel’s phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the franchise’s first show to be released on the Disney+ streaming service.

The series revolves around the former Avenger Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch and her romantic relationship with the Vision. It has nine episodes, with the first six themed after consecutive decades in television history. The show starts with the 1950s and ends in 2023, weeks after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”

“I watched the show because I am a Marvel fan, but I know a lot of people watched it because they are a Scarlet Witch fan,” Camia Parker, a senior film studies major said.

“WandaVision” features a variety of fashion, classic television references and clues about upcoming Marvel Studios projects in every episode. It opened the door to a wider audience because of its incorporation of different decades from television history.

“It was super innovative and for me personally, I’m such a sucker for time travel tropes,” Kaylene PoChing, a second year criminal justice major said, “It was visually stunning, and the storyline was engaging.”

To go along with the premise, Maximoff’s and Vision’s attire changes in each episode to match the fashions of each decade the episodes are set in. One of the episodes even features an homage to the characters’ original costumes in the Marvel comics in which they first appeared.

Parker said she believes the accuracy of the costumes to the comic books were a contributing factor to the show’s success.

Some of the television references in “WandaVision” include nods to “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “Bewitched” and “Modern Family.” These are reflected in set design, cinematography, theme songs at the start of each episode and the dialogue between the characters.

Episode one is filmed in black and white and transitions to color by the end of episode two.

“That entire process of the screen getting color and everything was just so insanely cool,” PoChing said. “I love that era.”

The first three episodes of “WandaVision” are more abstract, as it strays from the usual Marvel storylines. It depicts the plot in the form of an actual TV sitcom, causing the audience to wonder what role it will play later in the series.

By the end of the third episode, it is made known that the show is more than a spoof of television shows from the past. The audience sees that Maximoff has created her own world in the small town of Westview, New Jersey.

“WandaVision” begins to shift back to the Marvel narrative in episodes 4–9, however, and things start to connect and ultimately set up future MCU movies and television series. One of them is the upcoming “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

“I am so excited. It’s just really good timing there because I am watching ‘Moon Knight’ right now,” PoChing said. She added that it was a relief to have more Marvel content within the same week of the ending of “Moon Knight.”

Similar to any other MCU film or show, it is important to watch “WandaVision” before seeing the second Doctor Strange movie.

“I bought my tickets the day they went on sale,” Parker said. “All of my friends are flying out from Chicago to come watch it with me.”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is a continuation of where “WandaVision” and the recent “Spider-Man: No Way Home” left off. Now that the idea of multiple universes exists, Strange and Maximoff will likely face consequences for their actions and will encounter many obstacles along the way.

Maximoff has now demonstrated how powerful she is and “WandaVision” was just the beginning. The new Doctor Strange movie will hopefully determine whether she will use her powers for good or if she will become a villain.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” releases in theaters May 6, 2022.