Best of Sac State: Lianna Tillman wins best female athlete

A Q and A with Sac State women’s basketball guard as she heads into professional basketball

Former Graduate Sac State guard Lianna Tillman brings up the ball against Seattle University ​​Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at The Nest. Coming off her 2021-22 Big Sky MVP campaign, Tillman was voted best female athlete in The State Hornet’s 2022 Best of Sac State poll.

Graduate guard Lianna Tillman came in and dominated this season for the Sac State women’s basketball team. She became the first-ever Big Sky MVP for the program and helped turn the program around, winning 14 regular-season games after winning only two games the season before. On the court, Tillman is crafty, gritty, and relentless but how much do we actually know about her? Here are 10 questions that hopefully give some insight into her personality.

Q: What is your favorite basketball movie?

A: I feel like saying “Love and Basketball” is cliche, so “Coach Carter” would be second.

Q: Who is your favorite music artist?

A: Either Lil Baby or Durk, sorry I’m very indecisive

Q: What was your favorite moment of the season?

A: It was when we beat Idaho State at Idaho State.

Q: If you could be courtside at any game in history which one would it be?

A: Any matchup between Kobe and MJ.

Q: What are your favorite pre-game and post-game meals?

A: My favorite pre-game meal is chicken pasta and a salad with coffee on the way to the locker room. Post would be Chick-Fil-A.

Q: What is your go-to one-on-one move?

A: I can’t give away my go-to move!

Q: What’s your favorite hobby outside of basketball?

A: Spending time with family.

Q: In a five-on-five pickup game, what four people would be on your team with you?

A: My dad, my brother, my sister, and my nephew.

Q: If you could go anywhere on vacation, where would you go?

A: Bora Bora

Q: Five dinner guests dead or alive who you invite?

A: My dad, MJ, AI, Curry, and Kobe

Q: What’s next for you after Sac State?

A: Hopefully overseas!