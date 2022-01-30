Sac State women’s basketball dominates fourth quarter in win against Idaho State

Sophomore guard Isnelle Natabou putting back a rebound with defenders surrounding her at Holt Arena on Thursday Jan. 28, 2022. Natabou scored 21 points and had 17 rebounds to help the Hornets defeat Idaho State 73-57.

The Sacramento State women’s basketball team (9-9, 5-4 Big Sky) continued their streak with a dominant 73-57 win over Idaho State (12-7, 8-2 Big Sky) on Thursday at Holt Arena at ISU.

Graduate guard Lianna Tillman continued to run the show for Sac State, finishing with 26 points, six assists, and seven rebounds along with sophomore guard Isnelle Natabou, who would finish the game with 21 points and 17 rebounds.

Freshman Katie Peneueta also continued to have an impact on both ends of the floor, finishing the game with four three-pointers and seven rebounds.

“I’m not surprised with Katie’s performance at all,” Tillman said. “She knows I have the utmost confidence in her abilities, she can really shoot the ball.”

Peneueta opened the Sac State offense by showing off her ability to stretch the floor, hitting two of her four three-pointers in the first quarter.

“She can really shoot the ball,” said Tillman. “She needs to start getting the recognition she deserves.”

The Hornets looked to get out in front of the Bengals from the beginning as they got off to a 17-6 start, but the Bengals went on to hit two threes, closing out the first quarter 17-12.

The Bengals would continue that fight into the second quarter led by junior guard Tomekia Whitman who would score 11 points in the quarter.

Idaho State did a good job shutting down Tillman as well, who shot 3-14 from the field with only seven points in the first half.

After a back and forth battle, Idaho State took the lead going into halftime after a layup from senior forward Montana Oltrogge.

Tillman woke up offensively coming out of halftime and scored 10 of the Hornets’ 19 third quarter points.

The Hornets took the lead in the third and never looked back leading into the fourth, where they really brought the heat to the Bengals.

Not only did Tillman continue to stay hot with another nine points, Natabou also scored10 of her 21 points in the fourth, giving Sac State a well-balanced offensive attack.

“Obviously we have an absolute monster in the paint,” Peneueta said. “We also have incredible penetrators and passers like Lianna and Summer that can collapse the defense and open the court for threes as well.”

The Hornets shut down the Bengals defensively, forcing them to shoot 25% from the field.

“The team is really locked in defensively,” head coach Mark Campbell said. “We have been working really hard on that end of the floor and it is starting to pay off.”

The Hornets were too much for the Bengals in the fourth as they ended the game 73-57 to keep their win streak alive.

“We want more for each other and this program and we’ll keep battling each game,” said Tillman.

The Hornets will have another road game on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 11 a.m against Weber State at Dee Events Center.