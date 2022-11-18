Not Just A Fad Episode 3: Harry Styles

Graphic made in Canva by Iboy Macalisang

Hannah Asuncion, Julie Blunt, and Steven Gutierrez Jr.
November 18, 2022

Hannah is back with another Fall episode of Not Just A Fad with special guest Julie Blunt. Listen to their notes on Harry Styles’ wardrobe throughout his concerts, his Halloween costume and more!

 