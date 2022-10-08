State Hornet Broadcast en Español: Mes de la Herencia Hispana 2022

Erick Salgado

Alexis Pedroza, Itzel Espinoza, Nancy Rodriguez Bonilla, Kris Hall, Bram. C Martinez, Will Smith-Moore, and Gavin Hudson
October 8, 2022

El mes de la Herencia Hispana está a todo efecto. Los estudiantes de Sacramento State celebraron el primer día con un concierto dedicado al Día de la Independencia Mexicana el 15 de Septiembre con música en vivo y paletas. 

Los estudiantes Hispanos recuerdan los remedios caseros que ellos usaban cuando eran niños. La reportera de cobertura en Español, Nancy Rodriguez, encontró que los estudiantes siguen usando la mayoría de los remedios caseros cuando se sienten enfermos. 

Reportero de Deportes en Multimedia habla de deportes de Sac State, cubriendo todo lo bueno y malo del reportaje del State Hornet hasta este punto en la temporada.

 

State Hornet Broadcast: Hispanic Heritage Month 2022
!Si se puede!’ trabajadores agrícolas concluyen la marcha hacia la capital del Estado
