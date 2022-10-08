State Hornet Broadcast en Español: Mes de la Herencia Hispana 2022

Alexis Pedroza, staff writer
Alexis Pedroza joined The State Hornet fall 2022, transferring from Bakersfield College. His experience includes being a student reporter for one semester at his junior college.
Itzel Espinoza, staff writer
Itzel Espinoza joined The State Hornet in fall 2022. She is a fourth-year journalism major with a minor in communications. Previously, she has worked as a writer for The Collegian. She looks forward to working with The State Hornet and is excited for what is to come.
Nancy Rodriguez Bonilla, staff writer
Nancy Rodriguez grew up in Santa Ana, California. She is a second-year political science- journalism major. This is her first semester working for The State Hornet. She is excited to contribute stories to the Spanish section. She has hopes of running her own news television channel someday.
Kris Hall, multimedia editor
Former opinion editor Kris Hall is now the multimedia editor of The State Hornet. He is a transfer student from Fresno City College. This is his third semester at this publication and will graduate in spring 2023.
Bram. C Martinez, staff writer
Bram C. Martinez joined The State Hornet fall 2022, transferring from American River College. He previously worked as a student reporter for two semesters at The American River Current.
Will Smith-Moore, staff writer
William Smith-Moore is a fourth-year communications and journalism double major. He is a first time sports staffer at The State Hornet. Smith-Moore hopes to join a major paper or sports network as a journalist or analyst.
Gavin Hudson, staff writer
Gavin Hudson holds high aspirations to be a film critic. Writing about film gives him purpose and passion for the future. He is currently pursuing a bachelors in journalism while working for assorted publications like IGN and Solving Sacramento.
Erick Salgado, spanish editor
Erick Salgado joins his third semester at The State Hornet as the Spanish editor. He was previously the COVID-19 news beat for The State Hornet in spring 2021. He is from San Rafael, California and is a junior at Sac State majoring in Journalism.