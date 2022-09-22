Hispanic Heritage Month 2022
September 22, 2022
National Hispanic Heritage Month commenced on Sept. 15, a common anniversary of independence for many Latin American countries, according to the Library of Congress.
The month celebrates the history and culture of “American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America" until Oct. 15.
The State Hornet returns with its Hispanic Heritage Month page to commemorate the Hispanic community at Sacramento State.
Hispanic Heritage Month events
The University Union at Sacramento State Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2021. The "Hermosa Rebeldia Exhibit will be held at the University Union from Sept. 26 to Oct. 20.
The University Union gallery at Sac State will feature artist Xico Gonzalez’s selection of posters in a new exhibit “Hermosa Rebeldia.” Gonzalez will display 15 years of social justice rallies, protests and marches from Sept. 26 to Oct. 20. A special reception will be held Sept. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
UNIQUE and Gamma Zeta Alpha Inc. hosted "El Grito" concert at Serna Plaza on Sept. 16 for Mexican independence day. Watch The State Hornet's video by Julie Blunt and Cristian Gonzalez on the event.
State Hornet coverage on the Hispanic community
Digital Editor Mercy Sosa talks to Dr. Alma Flores, an assistant professor of Education at Sacramento State, about the funding Sac State receives for being a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) and the lack of Latinx representation in the faculty as a whole.
Watch more by clicking on the video above. For more on this topic listen to The State Hornet Spotlight podcast or read our in-depth article featuring the Hispanic community at Sac State.
Reggaeton icon Daddy Yankee announced his retirement from the music industry via social media mid-March. Spanish editor Laura De la Garza Garcia went around campus to ask students how they think Yankee’s departure will impact the music industry and influence upcoming artists. Click here to see more Daddy Yankee.
Mujeres Ayudando La Raza co-coordinator and third-year anthropology major Lexi Bravo poses in front of a tree outside of the Sac State Library on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Bravo said MAR helps Latinx students become more involved in their community.
Mujeres Ayudando La Raza, which translates to “women helping out the community,” supplied femenine products and scholarships to Sac State students. To read more by Alexis Perales click here.
En Español
Trabajadores agrícolas del grupo UFW realizaron una marcha desde Delano hasta Sacramento urgiendo al gobernador Gavin Newsom que firmara la ley 2183 que les otorga derechos de votar y de poder formar sindicatos.
Para más noticias de la Universidad Estatal de Sacramento refieran a la página “Spanish” en nuestro sitio web.
Mas en Español
