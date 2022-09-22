Banda Rorros De La Perrona de Sacramento performed at Sacramento State’s “El Grito” event. UNiQUE and Gamma Zeta Alpha Inc. hosted the concert in honor of Mexican Independence for Sac State’s Hispanic community. Photo taken by Alyssa Branum. Graphic created by Mercy Sosa in Canva. (Mercy Sosa, Alyssa Branum)
Banda Rorros De La Perrona de Sacramento performed at Sacramento State’s “El Grito” event. UNiQUE and Gamma Zeta Alpha Inc. hosted the concert in honor of Mexican Independence for Sac State’s Hispanic community. Photo taken by Alyssa Branum. Graphic created by Mercy Sosa in Canva.

Mercy Sosa, Alyssa Branum

Hispanic Heritage Month 2022

Mercy Sosa

September 22, 2022

National Hispanic Heritage Month commenced on Sept. 15, a common anniversary of independence for many Latin American countries, according to the Library of Congress.

The month celebrates the history and culture of “American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America" until Oct. 15.

The State Hornet returns with its Hispanic Heritage Month page to commemorate the Hispanic community at Sacramento State.

Hispanic Heritage Month events

The University Union at Sacramento State Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2021. During regular in-person instruction, students may find the CARES office on the first floor of the University Union in room 1260.

Patrick Posuniak

The University Union at Sacramento State Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2021. The "Hermosa Rebeldia Exhibit will be held at the University Union from Sept. 26 to Oct. 20.

What to look out for: Hermosa Rebeldia- reception & art exhibit feat. Xico Gonzalez

The University Union gallery at Sac State will feature artist Xico Gonzalez’s selection of posters in a new exhibit “Hermosa Rebeldia.” Gonzalez will display 15 years of social justice rallies, protests and marches from Sept. 26 to Oct. 20. A special reception will be held Sept. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Recap: El Grito

UNIQUE and Gamma Zeta Alpha Inc. hosted "El Grito" concert at Serna Plaza on Sept. 16 for Mexican independence day. Watch The State Hornet's video by Julie Blunt and Cristian Gonzalez on the event.

State Hornet coverage on the Hispanic community

State Hornet Spotlight: Dr. Alma Flores talks about the importance of HSI funding and hiring more Latinx faculty

Digital Editor Mercy Sosa talks to Dr. Alma Flores, an assistant professor of Education at Sacramento State, about the funding Sac State receives for being a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) and the lack of Latinx representation in the faculty as a whole.

Watch more by clicking on the video above. For more on this topic listen to The State Hornet Spotlight podcast or read our in-depth article featuring the Hispanic community at Sac State.

The king of reggaeton has exited the building

Reggaeton icon Daddy Yankee announced his retirement from the music industry via social media mid-March. Spanish editor Laura De la Garza Garcia went around campus to ask students how they think Yankee’s departure will impact the music industry and influence upcoming artists. Click here to see more Daddy Yankee.

Alexis Perales

Mujeres Ayudando La Raza co-coordinator and third-year anthropology major Lexi Bravo poses in front of a tree outside of the Sac State Library on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Bravo said MAR helps Latinx students become more involved in their community.

Latina non-profit supplies feminine products and scholarships to students

Mujeres Ayudando La Raza, which translates to “women helping out the community,” supplied femenine products and scholarships to Sac State students. To read more by Alexis Perales click here.

Related Stories

En Español

!Si se puede!’ trabajadores agrícolas concluyen la marcha hacia la capital del Estado

Trabajadores agrícolas del grupo UFW realizaron una marcha desde Delano hasta Sacramento urgiendo al gobernador Gavin Newsom que firmara la ley 2183 que les otorga derechos de votar y de poder formar sindicatos.

Para más noticias de la Universidad Estatal de Sacramento refieran a la página “Spanish” en nuestro sitio web.

Click here to read this story in English.

Mas en Español

Social Media - Nuestras Redes Sociales

Keep up with our coverage by following our social media pages Tik Tok, Instagram and Twitter.

@statehornet Estas con las noticias más recientes de el Avispón del Estado: Swastikas encontradas en la universidad de California campus Sacramento, el retorno de clubs y organizaciones al campus, el equipo de futbol americano gana contra universidad técnica de Utah y la cobertura del rapero Kendrick Lamar en el centro Golden 1. #fyp #sacstate #kendricklamar #bigstepperstour #sacramentotiktok #footballseason #collegefootball #sacstatefootball ♬ original sound - The State Hornet

Pongan se al tanto con nuestra cobertura y siguen nuestras redes sociales Tik Tok, Instagram y Twitter.

@statehornet Estas son las noticias más recientes de el Avispón del Estado: El resumen de la marcha de los trabajadores agrícolas Las victorias para el equipo de fútbol masculino de Sacramento State. La derrota del equipo de fútbol de Sacramento Republic FC y la expansión de la aplicación Buzly para las Universidades de California. #sacstate #sacramentorepublicfc #buzly #ufw #sacramento #sacramentotiktok #fyp #soccerlife ♬ original sound - The State Hornet

Want to give a look at more past coverage by The State Hornet? Check out our page for Hispanic Heritage Month 2021.

Leave a Comment
Photo of Mercy Sosa
Mercy Sosa, digital editor
San Diego native Mercy Sosa returns in the fall 2022 semester as the digital editor for a second time at The State Hornet. She is a fourth-year student who joined The Hornet in spring 2020 as a politics beat writer; she later served as news editor for two semesters. She has also freelanced for The Sacramento Business Journal and is the vice president of finance for Sac State’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

The State Hornet • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

View our comment policy here.
All The State Hornet Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published.