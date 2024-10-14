Hispanic Heritage Month 2024

Hispanic Heritage Month is when we highlight and cover the Hispanic/Latin community. (Graphic created in Canva by Jada Portillo)
Alejandro Barron
Jada Portillo, Digital/Newsletter EditorOctober 14, 2024

Hispanic Heritage Month starts on Sept. 15 and ends on Oct. 15. It is a widely celebrated month for Hispanic and Latin communities across the globe.

Sac State has been a federally designated Hispanic serving institution since 2015 with 37% of Hispanic students currently enrolled according to U.S. News & World Report 2023. The State Hornet put together a page featuring our coverage of the Hispanic community at Sac State.

Scroll down to check our content:

Sac State’s new HSI Director leads with service and dedication

By Greg Micek, Staffer | October 14, 2024

Estudiantes de Sac State se sienten bienvenidos en “La Bienvenida”

By Maritza Ascencion, Staffer | October 11, 2024

Feria de Educación opens doors to education for Latin students

By Finneas Brumbaugh, Staffer | October 9, 2024

‘He’s kind of an unsung hero’: Sac State long snapper reflects on his roots

By Andrew Edwards, Staffer | October 8, 2024

Dominican culture comes alive at The WELL’s guest chef event

By Alyssa Earnest, Staffer | October 1, 2024

La Bienvenida: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with community

By Kai Arellano and Jonathan Santiago | October 1, 2024

La Bienvenida allowed new and incoming students to experience Latino culture and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Students gave their opinions on what the event meant to them.

