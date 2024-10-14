Hispanic Heritage Month 2024

Hispanic Heritage Month starts on Sept. 15 and ends on Oct. 15. It is a widely celebrated month for Hispanic and Latin communities across the globe.

Sac State has been a federally designated Hispanic serving institution since 2015 with 37% of Hispanic students currently enrolled according to U.S. News & World Report 2023. The State Hornet put together a page featuring our coverage of the Hispanic community at Sac State.

Scroll down to check our content: