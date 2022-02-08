Dr. Alma Flores breaks down teaching as a Latinx professor, campus’ HSI funding: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT

On this episode of State Hornet Spotlight, former digital editor Mercy Sosa sits down with Dr. Alma Flores, an assistant professor of Education at Sacramento State.

Flores discusses the funding Sac State receives for being a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI), the lack of Hispanic representation in the faculty as a whole and how fellow faculty and administrators can help their fellow faculty of color.

This episode was originally recorded on Dec. 8, 2021.

Music: Inspired by Kevin MacLeod

