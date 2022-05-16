The king of reggaeton has exited the building

Nadia Sabbaghian

Reggaeton icon Daddy Yankee announced his retirement from the music industry via social media mid-March. The Latin artist is culminating his nearly 30 years of making music with a final album and one last world tour, ‘La Ultima Vuelta’.

Yankee’s announcement has Sacramento State students reminiscing about the artist’s old and new reggaeton songs, from his early discography to his most recent album release, ‘Legendaddy.’

Staff writer Laura De la Garza Garcia went around campus to ask students how they think Yankee’s departure will impact the music industry and influence upcoming artists.

Yankee is scheduled to perform at the Golden One Center in Sacramento on August 18.

Other tour dates can be found here.