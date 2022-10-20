Not Just A Fad: Comparing Gossip Girl and its reboot’s fashion choices

Graphic+made+in+Canva+by+Iboy+Macalisang

Iboy Macalisang

Graphic made in Canva by Iboy Macalisang

Hannah Asuncion, Mercy Sosa, and Steven Gutierrez Jr.
October 20, 2022

Hornet DEI editor Hannah Asuncion and digital editor Mercy Sosa talk about the fashion choices of multiple characters from the 2007 show “Gossip Girl” and its 2021 reboot. They touch on how the characters’ fashion differs between the shows and what it reveals about their motivations and personalities.

Graphic made in Canva by Iboy Macalisang
Not Just A Fad: Pretty Little Liars and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
Graphic created in Canva.
Cinema Obscura Episode 2: “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” and “27 Dresses”
Collector’s Cave Episode 2 “Vinyl Records”
Collector’s Cave Episode 2 “Vinyl Records”