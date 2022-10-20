Not Just A Fad: Comparing Gossip Girl and its reboot’s fashion choices

San Diego native Mercy Sosa returns in the fall 2022 semester as the digital editor for a second time at The State Hornet. She is a fourth-year student who joined The Hornet in spring 2020 as a politics beat writer; she later served as news editor for two semesters. She has also freelanced for The Sacramento Business Journal and is the vice president of finance for Sac State’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.