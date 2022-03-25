LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: spring 2022 midway audit results
Numbers are good at the midway point of spring but we can be better
Keyshawn Davis, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion editor
March 25, 2022
Hello everyone! I hope everyone is having a great spring break. My name is Keyshawn Davis and this spring I’m the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion editor for the State Hornet. I’m the publication’s second DEI editor and I’m here to show everyone our progress thus far on covering underrepresented communities at Sacramento State.
I’m excited to be in such a role after being a staff writer in the same section the previous semester. I understand how important it is to cover these communities, especially since The State Hornet has struggled to cover underrepresented communities on campus in previous semesters prior to the creation of DEI. We had a goal of getting more than 50% of our coverage to centered voices from underrepresented communities that I would love to continue.
Part of my role as DEI editor is auditing The State Hornet’s coverage throughout the semester and leading a team of staffers that focus on covering diverse communities on campus. Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion section this semester has centered stories around the Black, LGBTQ+ and Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.
Every single section has improved from the last audit. Last semester, video was at 71%, podcast was a close second with 67%, news with 66%, sports with 59% and arts & entertainment with 54%.
The numbers look good, but I think we can do better.
The two sections that improved the most was video and podcast with 100% in video and 96% in podcast. We can attribute this increase to the personality podcasts “Keys ‘N D Minor”, “Take Your Shot”, “Not Just a Fad” and” Breaking Down the Walls” which all have diverse hosts. Most of the videos are from the podcast section with the exception of an episode of “The State Hornet Broadcast”.
Meeting our goal is cool, but I think we can do better and get more stories from the disabled community, the Native American community, and the Hispanic/Latinx community. These numbers are positive, but I think we can do better.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion midway report spring 2022
Goals and Suggestions
- Each section should have more than half of its stories centering around underrepresented voices.
- We have hit our goal so far midway through the spring 2022 semester of getting every section to have 50% of coverage with a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion angle.
- We need to diversify the voices we’re centering in stories.
- Our Asian American, Pacific Islander, LGBTQ+ community coverage has improved from the previous semester.
- More stories have come out of A&E with a diversity angle.
- The State Hornet needs to do a better job covering the disabled and Latinx/Hispanic communities.
Suggestion: The State Hornet will create a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion style guide that staffers must adhere to.
Note: “Centered sources” means stories that are focused on a source or sources from underrepresented communities, for example, Emma Hall, Dominique Willams and my story about Black faculty urging Sac State to call out campus racism. Andrea Molinar’s story about Black students’ reaction to the anti-racism convocation focuses on Black students’ experiences with racism.
Podcasts: 27 podcasts this semester. 26 focused on or centered voices from underrepresented communities or are about underrepresented communities 96%. Which Podcast? : Return to virtual learning, mandatory booster shots and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST, Women’s Basketball soaring, Men’s sinking and more: STATE HORNET SWARM REPORT, “Mid” albums, local artists and streaming bewilderment (Ft. Camilla Covington): KEYS ‘N D MINOR, Baseball season opener, Women’s basketball’s first winning season in years: STATE HORNET SWARM REPORT, Upcoming Black History Month events (Ft. BSU President Kameya Turner): STATE HORNET PODCAST, Dr. Alma Flores breaks down teaching as a Latinx professor, campus’ HSI funding: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT, Women’s basketball looks to extend win streak, softball kicks off season: STATE HORNET SWARM REPORT, Associate professor of communication dies, library evacuated and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST, Tom Brady Retirement, Brian Flores and Super Bowl Predictions (ft. Brooke Uhlenhop): TAKE YOUR SHOT, Anti-racism Convocation, APIDA webinar and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST, Nicki and Lil Baby heat check, the problem with Dreamville and more (Ft. Prince Washington): KEYS ‘N D MINOR, Baseball season opener, Women’s basketball’s first winning season in years: STATE HORNET SWARM REPORT, “The Babymama Effect” exhibit, anti-racism convocation follow-up and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST, Super Bowl recap, NBA championship predictions and the Sacramento Kings (Ft. Cameron Salerno) TAKE YOUR SHOT PODCAST, Baseball opener, men’s basketball losing streak ends and softball’s rough start: SWARM REPORT PODCAST, Students struggle to get USPS at-home test kits, commencement updates and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST, How Sac State students can receive confidential support for sexual violence: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT, The good, the bad and the Kanye (Ft. DonKingdom): KEYS ‘N D MINOR PODCAST, Men’s basketball’s winning streak and baseball off to historic start: SWARM REPORT PODCAST, Final HEERF grant distribution, removal of Spin bikes and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST, A conversation with women in male dominated careers Part 1 (ft. Sara Hodges): BREAKING DOWN THE WALLS PODCAST, Big Sky basketball tournament updates, baseball slumps and softball sweeps: SWARM REPORT PODCAST, Car chase ends at Hornet Commons, March Madness 2022 and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST, Rihanna, the epitome of maternity fashion, Euphoria’s ‘Y2K’ aesthetic, and more (Ft. Diana Gonzalez): NOT JUST A FAD PODCAST, A conversation with women in male-dominated fields (Part 2) (ft. Kylie Robison): BREAKING DOWN THE WALLS PODCAST, Brady fools the world, MLB lockout ends, NFL Free Agency and more: TAKE YOUR SHOT PODCAST
Video: Eight Videos this semester. Eight videos focused on or centered voices from underrepresented communities or are about underrepresented communities from underrepresented communities: 100%. Which videos?: State Hornet Spotlight: Dr. Alma Flores talks about the importance of HSI funding and hiring more Latinx faculty, Sacramento Black-owned comic franchise founder talks about inspiration, future: THE FANATIC FULCRUM, State Hornet Broadcast: Black History Month Special, MLK Center supports all students with tutoring programs and other resources, Keys ‘n D Minor: Prince Washington- Sac State’s Football player/rapper dual threat, Take Your Shot: Super Bowl review and the questionable Sacramento Kings trade, Keys ‘N D Minor- The Kanye West special with Special Guest DonKingdom, How the shift to virtual meetings impacted Sac State support centers
News: 24 news stories. 19 stories focused on or centered voices from underrepresented communities or are about underrepresented communities: 79%. Which stories?: Sac State serves as final destination for Reclaim MLK Day parade, Black Alumni president reminisces on early life and activism at Sac State, Students share their concerns preceding return to in-person learning, Sac State students create mobile app to keep campus community connected, Sac State’s 2022 convocation discussed turning a plan on paper into action, BREAKING: CSU Chancellor resigns following mishandling of sexual harassment complaints, What to know about Sac State’s 2021-2022 commencement ceremony, Sac State students living on-campus unable to order free USPS at-home testing kits, CHA-CHING: Final HEERF grant to be distributed to Sac State students, New LGBTQ+ student organization offers a safe and inclusive space for everyone, Spin scooters make a quick and quiet exit from Sac State, Sac State students comment on county and campus mask mandates, Black students reflect on experiences with diversity at Sac State following anti-racism and inclusion convocation, Hornet Commons residents say that parking on property has been a constant struggle, Man arrested after leading police in high-speed chase through campus, Masks off: Sac State’s face covering mandate will be lifted after March 18, The first non-binary Asian Pacific Islander Pride Center coordinator makes history at Sac State, Three months in: How the return to campus has impacted students, Female engineering majors face the challenges of succeeding in a male-dominated field
Sports: 54 stories so far this semester. 42 focused on or centered voices from underrepresented communities or are about underrepresented communities: 77%. Which stories?: Sac State men’s basketball game against Oregon cancelled due to positive COVID-19 cases, Sac State women’s basketball team suffers 68-57 loss against Northern Arizona, Sac State men’s basketball suffers brutal 67-62 defeat by Portland State, Sac State women’s basketball earns first Big Sky win: 70-58 against Portland State, Sac State men’s basketball drops second straight match against Eastern Washington, Sacramento State women’s basketball team dominates Eastern Washington in 59-49 win, Sac State Men’s Basketball suffers fourth straight defeat in 70-65 loss against Northern Arizona, How we got here: Sac State men’s basketball on four-game losing streak, Sac State men’s basketball team squeezes out 61-60 win over Idaho State, Sac State women’s basketball dominates fourth quarter in win against Idaho State, Sac State squashed by Weber State in 79-59 loss, Sac State women’s basketball team stomps Northern Arizona 76-62, Natabou, Tillman help lead Sac State women’s basketball past Portland State, Sacramento State men’s basketball crushed at home by Northern Colorado 79-61, Tillman leads Sac State women’s basketball to win over Northern Colorado, Sac State men’s basketball suffers embarrassing at-home defeat by Southern Utah, Full Steam Ahead: The resurgence of Sac State women’s basketball, PREVIEW: Sac State softball prepares for UCSD tournament after 2-2 start, Sac State women’s basketball winning streak snapped in loss to Weber State, Sac State men’s basketball stuffed on the road by Weber State, Sac State women’s basketball loses hard-fought matchup against Idaho State, Sac State softball drops 4-of-5 in UC San Diego tournament, SERIES RECAP: Hornets’ baseball sweeps Northern Illinois in four-game series to open season, Sac State men’s basketball dominates Idaho 83-51, Sac state softball goes 3-2 in the Silicon Valley Classic, Sac State baseball suffers first loss of the season to UC Berkeley, Sac State men’s basketball’s winning streak snapped against Montana State, Cesar Valero sets Sac State record with 10 RBIs, SERIES RECAP: Hornets suffer first series loss of 2022 against Houston Baptist, Sac State sweeps the Capital Classic to improve to 11-8 on the season, Sac State women’s basketball season ends with first-round upset, Sac State men’s basketball closes out thrilling 57-54 win against Idaho, THE GRIND: Mark Campbell’s ascent to women’s basketball head coach at Sac State, Sac State baseball look to relocate winning ways after losing four straight, Sac State softball players earn weekly awards after five-game Capital Classic sweep, SERIES RECAP: Sac State baseball opens conference play with series loss to Dixie State, Softball goes 1-4, narrowly avoid being swept in Louisville Slugger Invitational, Sac State women’s basketball guard bets on herself and it pays off, Sac State hosts pro day for Hornets seeking professional football opportunities, Sac State men’s basketball set to launch search for next coach, Have Mercy! Sac State softball scores 26 runs on the day, Sac State softball goes 1-1 in the Mizuno Classic
Arts and Entertainment: 13 stories at the midway point. Eight stories focused on or centered voices from underrepresented communities or are about underrepresented communities: 61%. Which stories?: How a Sac State alumna moved from journalism to choreography, Wednesday “nooner” concert features local band Erica Ambrin & The Eclectic Soul, 6 AAPI Movies for Lunar New Year, Aliyah Sidqe’s visual and audio journey into single motherhood, Celebrating Black History Month with arts, food and music at the Mill, PREVIEW: Sac State to host 30th annual Sacramento/Black Art of Dance show, Embracing Black womanhood through local Black and queer entertainment company, REVIEW: August Wilson’s ‘Fences’ at Sacramento Theatre Company, It’s all about Mei: ‘Turning Red’ review
OVERVIEW: A look at our Diversity and Identity Section:
Coverage on our Black community at Sac State:
Strengths:
- Our story on the Black Alumni president Khalil Ferguson was a strong piece to start off Black History month. Ferguson has done a lot of activism at Sac State and is now the president of the Black Alumni Chapter. One of my favorite quotes from the story is: “‘I think you’ll realize that a lot of activists go from being primarily in the streets to doing activism and policy, because you can’t have activism without using that power to influence the change of law,’” said Ferguson.”
- The story on Melissa Muganzo Murphy was another strong profile. The story focuses on the self-proclaimed “living legend” and CEO of the first Black and Queer entertainment production company based in Sacramento. This story was great for Black students and has an LGBTQ+ angle to it as well.
- The Big Sky Conference women’s basketball MVP Lianna Tillman profile was outstanding. One of my own goals was to have more DEI stories in sports. Tillman improved on every aspect of her game when she transferred to Sac State.
- State Hornet Broadcast: Black History Month Special was perfect coverage for the State Hornet. This broadcast showcased services for Black students like the Cooper-Woodson Center and showcased art from local artist Aliyah Sidqe art gallery “The Babymama Effect.”
Where we need to do better:
- We need more anti-racism coverage.
- We need to profile more Black students on campus.
- We need to continue showcasing Black stories in every section.
Coverage on our Latino/Hispanic community at Sac State:
Strengths:
- Former Digital Editor Mercy Sosa podcast with Dr. Alma Flores was really powerful. The State Hornet Spotlight podcast breaks down teaching as a Latinx professor.
Where we need to do better:
- We need more coverage in this community period.
- This community has not been covered as much as I’d like this semester and that needs to change because Sac State is a Hispanic serving institution, so we should have more stories out to reflect that.
- We need to connect with students in the Serna Center and other Latinx and Hispanic student clubs for event coverage.
Coverage on our Asian American and Pacific Islander community at Sac State:
Strengths:
- Our Zoom recap from DEI reporter Michael Pacheco wrote a story on Sac States Asian Pacific Islander and Desi American the “model minority” focused on APIDA students sharing their stories of discrimination and adversity. I thought it was very insightful and I loved learning about International third-year student Maanvee Mehrotra who came from India in 2018 and struggled with the culture shock of being independent and away from home for so long. “I lived in a village, and my parents sent me and my brother to a boarding school for eight years of our life,” Mehrotra said. “So we were always away from home.”
- The State Hornet also published the story “The first non-binary Asian Pacific Islander Pride Center coordinator makes history at Sac State” Pham is Vietnamese and their job is to be in charge of the Pride Center and keep the door open for students. They also create programs and events for LGBTQ+ students.
Where we can do better:
- Overall coverage needs to increase.
- We need more stories that have student voices.
- We need more stories about the community that doesn’t relate to COVID-19 or hate crimes.
- We should establish that it’s more than Asian American and Pacific Islander. There’s also Desi Americans. Also, Asia also includes India, Pakistan, Iran, etc. We should be looking into those communities as well.
Coverage on our Native American community at Sac State:
Strengths: N/A
Where need to do better:
- There needs to be more coverage in this community.
- Last fall Emma Hall did a great job making sure the Native American community at Sac State was being covered.
- This community had better coverage especially during Native American Heritage Month.
- ‘Existence is resistance’: the reality of being Indigenous students at Sac State does a great job of showing how small this community is a Sac State. The State Hornet spoke with three Indigenous students: Amanda Croteau, Josiah Nelson and María Elena Pulido-Sepulveda about their academic journeys and what it is like being Indigenous at Sac State. We need more stories like this.
- The State Hornet needs to make more connections to Native faculty and Native students at Sac State.
Coverage on our LGBTQ+ community at Sac State:
Strengths:
- DEI reporter Hannah Asuncion has been doing a great job covering the LGBTQ+ community at Sac State. So far, Asuncion has written two feature stories centered around the LGBTQ+ community such as her coverage on the Pride Society. The Pride Society is a new student organization at Sac State that talks about resources they offer for LGBTQ+ students like connecting and planning events with the Pride Center.
- Asuncion also wrote a feature story on the first non-binary Asian Pacific Islander Pride Center coordinator Tranh Pham. Pham’s job as the Pride Center Coordinator is to provide a welcoming space that allows LGBTQ+ students to be themselves. This story shows who Pham is and how much they are loved and respected in the Pride Center. I love Pham’s anecdote of what they have described as their dream job – doing what they love for a community they said they care deeply for with an amazing team by their side.
Where need to do better:
- Overall coverage needs to increase.
Coverage on our disabled community at Sac State:
Strengths: N/A
Where need to do better:
- There are no stories within our entire Diversity and Inclusion section about students with disabilities and I take full responsibility as DEI editor.
- Our latest story in this community was at the start of the fall 2021 semester. Sac State’s Services for Students with Disabilities transitions to campus was the last story covered by the State Hornet in this community.
- We need to include students with disabilities in our diversity coverage.
- We need to connect with students at Services to Students with Disabilities.
- We need to connect with students from student organizations like the Disabled and Non-Disabled Alliance