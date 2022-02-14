Anti-racism Convocation, APIDA webinar and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST
February 14, 2022
News editor Tony Rodriguez joins deputy podcast editor Nijzel Dotson on this episode of The State Hornet Podcast to talk about his experience attending Sacramento State’s virtual Anti-racism Convocation.
Other major stories include: a recent webinar for APIDA students to talk about harmful stereotypes against them, a new student-created networking app and a podcast interview with a Sac State professor about the improvements the university needs to make as a Hispanic Serving Institution.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin Macleod
Show Notes:
Sac State webinar breaks down stereotypes and the “model minority” mythos.
Sac State students create mobile app to keep campus community connected
STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT: Dr, Alma Flores talks about the importance of HSI funding and hiring more Latinx