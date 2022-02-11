Tom Brady Retirement, Brian Flores and Super Bowl Predictions (ft. Brooke Uhlenhop): TAKE YOUR SHOT

Take Your Shot is a new podcast from The State Hornet where sports co-editor Brandon Bailey and Editor in Chief Jordan Parker host a First Take style debate show on a range of sports topics.

On the pilot episode, Brandon and Jordan break down a series of pro sports topics including the retirement of Tom Brady, Brian Flores’ accusations against the NFL and who they think is going to win the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Brandon and Jordan are joined this week by State Hornet alumna and Above the Fold winner Brooke Uhlenhop who reflected on Jimmy Garoppolo’s career with the 49ers and their future with Trey Lance.

Music: Danger Storm by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4985-danger-storm

License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license