Super Bowl recap, NBA championship predictions and the Sacramento Kings (Ft. Cameron Salerno) TAKE YOUR SHOT PODCAST

Take Your Shot is a new podcast from The State Hornet where sports co-editor Brandon Bailey and Editor in Chief Jordan Parker host a First Take style debate show on a range of sports topics.

On this episode of Take Your Shot, co-hosts Brandon and Jordan interview Sacramento Bee journalist Cameron Salerno about his path toward journalism, and how it all started.

Following the interview, Brandon, Jordan, and Cameron debate multiple pro sports topics starting with a quick recap of the Super Bowl and the state of both teams involved moving forward, along with reactions to the Sacramento Kings blockbuster trade for Domantas Sabonis and their early NBA championship predictions.

Music: Danger Storm by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4985-danger-storm

License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license