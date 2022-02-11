Women’s basketball looks to extend win streak, softball kicks off season: STATE HORNET SWARM REPORT

This week on the Swarm Report, sports editor Brandon Bailey discusses the state of Sacramento State men’s and women’s basketball, a preview of what’s to come for the softball series starting on Friday, and the recent success of the gymnastics team in their first game back in the Nest since the cancellation of their season in 2020.





Music: Ice Flow by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3898-ice-flow

License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license