Keys ‘N D Minor- The Kanye West special with Special Guest DonKingdom

In this week’s episode of Keys ‘N D minor. Nij and Key talk all things Kanye West with the release of Donda 2 at the end of last month and the controversy around it being exclusively released on the stemplayer. They also talk about the release of West’s Netflix documentary “Jeen-yuhs”.

Later the duo sits with Sacramento local rapper DonKingdom. They talk about how he got into rapping and his most recent music, including EP 3, 4, and 5.

https://statehornet.com/2022/03/kanye-west-keys-n-dminor-donkingdom-podcast/