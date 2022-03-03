The good, the bad and the Kanye (Ft. DonKingdom): KEYS ‘N D MINOR PODCAST

Key and Nij talk about all things related to Kanye West—The release of Donda 2 and how it compares to Donda, the exclusive release of Donda 2 on the new music device the Stem Player, and the first two episodes of the new Netflix Kanye documentary “Jeen-Yuhs”.

Later special guest Sacramento rapper DonKingdom talks about his early life and his music.





Music (In order of appearance):

She’s Gone by Free Hip Hop Beats

Hurricane by Kanye West (feat. Lil Baby and The Weeknd)

Praise God by Kanye West (feat. Travis Scott and Baby Keem)

Through The Wire by Kanye West

Porch by DonKingdom (feat. Lil Freeze)

Company by DonKingdom

DonKingdom’s Spotify