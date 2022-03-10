Big Sky basketball tournament updates, baseball slumps and softball sweeps: SWARM REPORT PODCAST

On this week’s episode of the swarm report sports co-editor Brandon Bailey recaps a number of sports going on around Sacramento State including the men’s basketball team’s most recent victory in the first round of the Big Sky tournament, women’s basketball’s loss to Weber State in their first round of play, the baseball team’s slump and an interview with State Hornet softball beat writer Spencer Fielding on the status of the softball team.

Music: Ice Flow by Kevin MacLeod

Show notes:

Sac State men’s basketball closes out thrilling 57-54 win against Idaho

Sac State women’s basketball season ends with first-round upset

Sac State sweeps the Capital Classic to improve to 11-8 on the season

SERIES RECAP: Hornets suffer first series loss of 2022 against Houston Baptist