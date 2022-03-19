Have Mercy! Sac State softball scores 26 runs on the day:

Senior Alondra Mejia makes the tough catch to turn a double-play against the University of North Dakota on March 17, 2022 at Shea Stadium. Mejia went three for six on the day.

Sacramento State softball (14-12) earned two dominant wins against the University of North Dakota (9-19) on Thursday at Shea Stadium.

The Hornets bounced back nicely after a 1-4 weekend at the Louisville Slugger Invitational with a pair of mercy-rule wins.

The Hornet’s offense was unstoppable as they score 26 runs:

The Hornets dominated the Fighting Hawks in a doubleheader on Thursday by scoring 26 runs on the day. They beat their season-high in runs twice that afternoon, by scoring 12 runs in the first game, and 14 in the second.

The Fighting Hawks didn’t stand a chance as the Hornets connected on 25 total hits, and they were able to draw eight walks on the day.

“Our offense was just unstoppable, that is the best way I can describe it,” head coach Lori Perez said. “We were confident, we were aggressive, we just did so many things so well, it’s nice when you’re better on paper, and you take care of business.”

Lights out pitching! The Hornets allow just three runs:

The Hornets pitchers had a great day in the circle.

Junior pitcher Marissa Bertuccio (9-3) earned her ninth win of the season, allowing no runs and three hits in the first game of the doubleheader. Sophomore pitcher Lexie Webb (3-6) earned her third win of the season, allowing three runs on five hits.

The Fighting Hawks struggled at the plate as they were held to just three runs and eight hits on the day. They left eight runners on base as well.

Top performers

It was impossible to keep junior outfielder Carley Morfey off the bases today as she went a perfect five for five in the evening. She smacked her second home run of the season and racked up five runs batted in.

“That’s a lot of runs!” Morfey said. “I knew she was coming inside so I just focused on getting my foot down and hopefully getting a good hit.”

Senior first baseman Alondra Mejia had a productive day as she had three hits on six trips to the plate and one RBI.

“I was trying to keep it simple,” Mejia said. “Just driving the ball, wherever the ball went, as long as I hit the ball far, that was my MO for the day. Just getting on and helping my team win.”

Junior third baseman Lewa Day connected on four hits on six plate appearances today. She also racked up four RBIs. Webb earned her third win of the season on the mound, but she also had a great day at the plate as well. She smacked her 11th home run of the season while going three for four with six RBIs.

The Hornets will be back in action in a doubleheader on Friday at 1 p.m. at the University of the Pacific for the Mizuno Classic at Bill Simoni Field. They will also have a game against Cal Berkeley on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Levine-Fricke Field.