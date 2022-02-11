Associate professor of communication dies, library evacuated and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST

Podcast editor Mack Ervin III breaks down the latest headlines from week three of the Spring 2022 semester in this episode of The State Hornet Podcast..

The latest headlines include the death of associate professor Dr. Andrew Stoner, students being evacuated from the library after a fire alarm, student concerns about a return to in-person learning, Khalil Ferguson’s path to becoming Black Alumni President and more.





Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin Macleod

