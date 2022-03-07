A conversation with women in male dominated careers Part 1 (ft. Sara Hodges): BREAKING DOWN THE WALLS PODCAST

Breaking Down the Walls is The State Hornet’s revived podcast featuring managing editor Magaly Muñoz where she sits down with guests to talk about topics concerning young adults today, like relationships, mental health, and the struggles of being a college student.

In honor of Women’s History Month, State Hornet managing editor Magaly Muñoz talks to women in male dominated careers and how they navigate their fields in the inaugural episode of “Breaking Down the Walls”.

This episode features CBS 13 sports anchor Sara Hodges and her journey through broadcast media and what drives her to keep going.

Music: Chill Wave by Kevin MacLeod