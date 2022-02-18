“The Babymama Effect” exhibit, anti-racism convocation follow-up and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST

A detailed look at Aliyah Sidqe’s oil painting “Assessing the Damages,” hung in the Union Gallery at Sac State on Feb. 1. Sidqe said that the tattoo partially shown in the self-portrait reads “Everything Comes to An End.”

Podcast editor Mack Ervin III breaks down the latest headlines from the newsroom on another episode of The State Hornet Podcast.

Major headlines for this week include a new Union gallery exhibit by award winning muralist and painter Aliyah Sidqe called “The Babymama Effect”, a list of AAPI movies to enjoy for the celebration of the Lunar New Year, new podcasts for the Swarm Report and Keys ‘n D Minor and more.





Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin Macleod

Show Notes:

