Baseball season opener, Women’s basketball’s first winning season in years: STATE HORNET SWARM REPORT

Patrick Posuniak

Jordan Latimore
February 16, 2022

In the latest episode of the Swarm Report, co-editor Jordan Latimore speaks about the Sac State baseball team anticipating their season opener, the men’s basketball team looking to bounce back from their embarrassing loss against Southern Utah, and the Women’s basketball team on track to continue their dominance this season. 


Show Notes:

