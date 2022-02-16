Baseball season opener, Women’s basketball’s first winning season in years: STATE HORNET SWARM REPORT
February 16, 2022
In the latest episode of the Swarm Report, co-editor Jordan Latimore speaks about the Sac State baseball team anticipating their season opener, the men’s basketball team looking to bounce back from their embarrassing loss against Southern Utah, and the Women’s basketball team on track to continue their dominance this season.
Music: Ice Flow by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3898-ice-flow
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Show Notes:
Sac State men’s basketball suffers embarrassing at-home defeat by Southern Utah
Tillman leads Sac State women’s basketball to win over Northern Colorado