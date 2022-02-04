Upcoming Black History Month events (Ft. BSU President Kameya Turner): STATE HORNET PODCAST
The first episode of The State Hornet Podcast during Black History Month is co-hosted by deputy podcast editor Nijzel Dotson and Sacramento State Black Student Union president Kameya Turner.
Turner gives the details on upcoming BSU events for Black History Month such as “Welcome Black”, movie nights and a forum about the challenges of being a Black student at a predominantly white institution.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin Macleod