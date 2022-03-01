Keys ‘n D Minor: Prince Washington- Sac State’s Football player/rapper dual threat

In this episode of Keys N’ D Minor:

Key and Nij talk about Nikki Manaj and Lil’ Baby’s collaboration album and debate if collab albums are good for the industry. The duo also hypothesize which artists might drop an album this year after long hiatuses.

After the debate, special guest Prince Washington (AKA 4BP) comes on to talk about his life as a rapper and starting cornerback for the Sacramento State Hornets.

Listen to the full podcast here: https://statehornet.com/2022/02/keys-d-minor-prince-4bp-nicki-lil-baby/