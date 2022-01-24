Return to virtual learning, mandatory booster shots and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST

Deputy podcast editor Nijzel Dotson hosts this spring’s opening episode of The State Hornet Podcast and rounds up the biggest news stories from the winter break.

This week’s major highlights include a recap of President Robert Nelsen’s Spring 2022 address, the campus returning to mostly virtual learning for the first two weeks of the semester, the new COVID-19 vaccine booster mandate, and the 7th annual Reclaim MLK parade.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

Nelsen’s 2022 Spring Address: Anti-Racism, COVID and a “Healing Campus”

Boost up! CSU to require an additional COVID-19 shot by February

Sac State announces virtual instruction for first two weeks of spring semester

Sac State serves as final destination for Reclaim MLK Day parade