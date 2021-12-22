Boost up! CSU to require an additional COVID-19 shot by February

The University Union remains closed due to the campus shutdown prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic on Oct. 25, 2020. The CSU announced that it will require boosters for staff, faculty, and students accessing campus by Feb. 28, 2022.

Sacramento State students will be required to have a booster shot by February 28, 2022 under new guidance from the California State University Chancellor’s office amidst the emergence of the new COVID variant, Omicron.

The announcement comes after the University of California announcement yesterday that said all UCs will be requiring booster shots in order to come to campus. In addition, seven of the campuses will be transitioning to online teaching for the first few weeks of the semester.

“This is particularly important in light of the rapid rise of cases of COVID-19 throughout the state and nation as the Omicron variant spreads,” Castro said in a press release.

“Implementing the booster requirement now will help mitigate the potential spread of the variant on campuses as they repopulate in January after the winter break.”

The Omicron variant is the latest roadblock to the end of the pandemic, quickly overtaking the Delta variant and becoming the dominant variant in the U.S. by accounting for 73% of new cases. Sac State currently has a 96% vaccination rate among students and employees who are on campus, according to a SacSend from Sac State President Robert Nelsen.

CA positivity for COVID has spiked 2.3% to 3.3% in past 7 days.

*Some* of biggest increases, per CDPH:

SF (2.1% to 4.4%)

Alameda (1.4 to 2.8)

San Mateo (1.5 to 2.7)

Ventura (3.0 to 5.4)

LA (1.4 to 2.1)

SD (3.9 to 5.8)

Marin (2.7 to 3.9)

Orange (3.2 to 4.6)

Riverside (5.9 to 7.7) — Mike McGough (@Mike_McGough) December 22, 2021

“It was a joint decision by the CSU and the UC that has been developing over the last couple of days,” Nelsen said during a phone call with The State Hornet. “A lot of it has to do with the rapid spread of Omicron and there’s also people thinking about what’s going to happen over winter break and being prepared when everyone comes back.”

The topic of boosters being offered at Sac State is still under discussion according to Nelsen, but he encourages students to get the booster before they return to campus for the spring semester.

“You can go into any CVS or Rite-Aid right now and I encourage everyone to get it before they come back,” Nelsen said.

There have been discussions about Sac State transitioning to online classes to begin the semester, according to Nelsen, but at this point there are no plans since Sac State starts later than other universities and has more time for the spike in cases to come and go.

“The real issue at hand is the recklessness in which we interact with each other,” journalism major Orlando Fuller said. I think inside classrooms, distancing should be discussed as well as implemented. Of course it may be difficult due to physical classroom sizes, but if possible it should be an option,” Fuller said.

Fuller is vaccinated and plans to get his booster but said he feels like Sac State students are still at risk to get sick regardless.

“I feel that since we already are required to get the vaccine, with the rise in the new variant, it’s smart that the CSU is requiring boosters too,” said earth science major Amanda Croteau, who already received her booster shot. “I think it’ll help keep us safer during the upcoming spring 2022 semester and hopefully save us from another shutdown.”

Native American Ethnic Studies major Pauline Kay Ghost-Perez said she plans to get her booster over the break and said she believes Sac State did their best to try to keep everyone safe during the fall semester.

“I think it is inevitable [to get the booster] in order to keep everyone safe,” Ghost-Perez said.

This story is still developing and will be updated further as needed.