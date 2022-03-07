Take Your Shot: Super Bowl review and the questionable Sacramento Kings trade

This week on Take Your Shot, Editor in Chief Jordan Parker and co-Sport Editor Brandon Bailey sit down with Sacramento Bee Sports writer Cameron Salerno and discuss life as a sports journalist for the SacBee. They duo also ask Salerno for general advice about becoming a sports journalist.

Later, Parker, Bailey and Salerno talk about a range of sports news including

the Super Bowl, the future of the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, whether or not Matthew Stafford is a Hall of Famer, and the questionable trades by the Sacramento Kings and what that could mean for their future.

Full Podcast here: https://statehornet.com/2022/02/take-your-shot-super-bowl-nba-sacramento-kings-sac-state-podcast/