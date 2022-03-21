Brady fools the world, MLB lockout ends, NFL Free Agency and more: TAKE YOUR SHOT PODCAST

On the third episode of Take Your Shot, sports co-editor Brandon Bailey and Editor in Chief Jordan Parker break down a series of pro sports topics including the “un-retirement” of Tom Brady, NBA standings and the latest in NFL free agency.

Brandon and Jordan are joined this week by State Hornet baseball beat writer Dylan McNeill who helps break down the latest news around the MLB and free agency thoughts. Later, they pick who they think is going to win March Madness in the NCAA.

Music: Danger Storm by Kevin MacLeod