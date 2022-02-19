Sac State women’s basketball winning streak snapped in loss to Weber State

Moments before graduate guard Lianna Tillman blew by senior guard Kori Pentzer in a 62-52 loss to Weber State on Feb. 18, 2022 in the Nest. Tillman finished with a game high 29 points for the night.

It was hot and loud as fans packed The Nest Thursday night to see if the Sacramento State women’s basketball team could stay hot. Unfortunately, it wasn’t their night, as Weber State got the season sweep with a 62-52 win.

There were moments when Sac State (13-6, 9-11 Big Sky) looked good on defense, causing Weber State (9-16, 5-11 Big Sky) to turn the ball over, but for a lot of the game, the Hornets weren’t playing as they have been for the past 10 games.

The Wildcats’ junior forward Emma Torbert was a mismatch all night for sophomore center Isnelle Natabou, as she was able to pull Natabou out of the paint due to her ability to shoot threes. Natabou also got into foul trouble in the first, weakening the interior defense for most of the game.

“In the first half she had two fouls early so we sat her, and in the second half, she was getting torched,” head coach Mark Campbell said. “That 23 last time had a good game against us and she had another good game tonight.”

Besides the times graduate guard Lianna Tillman had her defenders dancing, both teams saw an even matchup as the first quarter ended 11-9 with a Tillman last-second layup.

The second quarter was a battle, senior guard Jazmin Carrasco hit a three-pointer but senior guard Kori Pentzer hit a step-back three.

Both teams continued to trade baskets throughout the second quarter and it ended close, with 27-26 going into halftime.

Weber State pulled away in the third quarter as Sac State struggled on offense.

The Hornets were not sharing the ball as they usually do, keeping their offense stagnant while Torbert scored 10points for Weber State, including two three-pointers.

“I was being a little too aggressive today, not seeing the defenders and my open teammates but I’ll bounce back on Saturday,” Tillman said.

Sac State went into the final quarter down 11, facing a 44-35 deficit.

The fourth quarter ended up as a showdown with Tillman vs junior forward Daryn Hickok, which proved to be the downfall of the Hornets.

It ended up being a fairly even quarter for both teams which gave Weber the win 62-52.

“We’re a lot better than how we played, we have to take pride in everything that we do,” said freshman guard Katie Peneueta.

The Hornets will play at home again on Saturday against Idaho State in the Nest at 2 p.m.