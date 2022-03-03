Men’s basketball’s winning streak and baseball off to historic start: SWARM REPORT PODCAST

On this edition of the Swarm Report podcast, sports co-editor Jordan Latimore breaks down the men’s basketball team’s winning streak, and the baseball team’s historic start after sweeping Long Beach State and earning a No. 20 ranking in Baseball America, among other topics.

This episode also welcomes special guest Dylan McNeill, The State Hornet’s baseball beat writer to discuss the Hornets’ great start and outlook on the season.

Music: Ice Flow by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

HOW SWEEP IT IS : Sac State ranked #20 following sweep of Long Beach State

Sac state softball goes 3-2 in the Silicon Valley Classic

Sac State men’s basketball rolls Eastern Washington in 81-75 win