State Hornet Broadcast: Black History Month Special

Multimedia Staffers Nadia Sabbaghian and Erick Amaya highlight topics related to Black History Month including the Cooper Woodson center and Aliyah Sidiq of “The Babymama Effect” art gallery.

Students also give their opinions on what Black History Month means to them and who they remember from Black History.

More information on the CWC:

Cooper-Woodson College Enhancement Program

Amador Hall, Room 460

Phone: (916) 278-5363

[email protected]

https://www.csus.edu/college/social-sciences-interdisciplinary-studies/student-programs-services/cooper-woodson-college-enhancement-program/

More information on “The Babymama Effect” gallery: https://www.artbyaliyah.com/