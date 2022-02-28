State Hornet Broadcast: Black History Month Special

Nadia Sabbaghian, Erick Amaya, and James Fife
February 28, 2022

This week on The State Hornet Broadcast:

Multimedia Staffers Nadia Sabbaghian and Erick Amaya highlight topics related to Black History Month including the Cooper Woodson center and Aliyah Sidiq of “The Babymama Effect” art gallery.

 Students also give their opinions on what Black History Month means to them and who they remember from Black History.

More information on the CWC:

Cooper-Woodson College Enhancement Program

Amador Hall, Room 460

Phone: (916) 278-5363

[email protected]

https://www.csus.edu/college/social-sciences-interdisciplinary-studies/student-programs-services/cooper-woodson-college-enhancement-program/

 

More information on “The Babymama Effect” gallery: https://www.artbyaliyah.com/

Painter Aliyah Sidqe stands before “Baby Hairs,” “Assessing the Damages” and “Motherly Love” at “the Babymama Effect” exhibit in the Union Gallery at Sac State on Jan. 24. An audio file narrated by Sidqe explains the story behind the pieces features in the exhibit. Photo courtesy of Aliyah Sidqe.
Aliyah Sidqe’s visual and audio journey into single motherhood
From left to right, Christina Bourn, Sabrina Harrell, Micah Grant, Ashley Robertson, Andrea Moore and Brittney LeBlue pose for a picture after the Cooper G. Woodson lecture on Feb., 20, 2018. The Cooper-Woodson Scholars are required by the program to attend both the Woodson lecture as well as the Anna J. Cooper lecture every year.
Cooper-Woodson program aims to help minority students
The Black History Month Arts & Crafters Event at The Old Sugar Mill in Clarksburg, California on Sunday. Black artists and crafters appear at the show, as well as food vendors and wine tasting.
Celebrating Black History Month with arts, food and music at the Mill