Sac State softball goes 1-1 in the Mizuno Classic

Samantha Parish connects on a single against the University of North Dakota at Shea Stadium on Thursday. Parish went two for six in the Mizuno Classic this past weekend.

The Sacramento State softball team went 1-1 in the Mizuno Classic in Stockton this weekend at the Bill Simoni Field on Friday.

The Hornets took victory via mercy rule against Marist College in the first game of the doubleheader but their bats went quiet in a loss to Iowa State in the second game of the weekend. The third game of the weekend was postponed due to imminent weather in the area.

Another mercy-rule win for the Hornets against Marist CollegeThe Hornets (15-13) dominated the first game against Marist College (10-15) 9-0. This marked the third-straight mercy-rule win for the Hornets. They connected on 13 hits and two home runs as a team on the day. The Hornets’ pitching staff allowed just two hits as they were able to completely shut down the Red Foxes’ offense.

The Hornet’s offense sputters against Iowa State

In the second game, the Hornets lost to Iowa State (18-10) 8-2. The Hornets struggled to put the ball in play as they were struck out 16-times as a team, connecting on just five hits total.

Sophomore Lexie Webb (3-6) got the start and took the loss on the day as she gave up six earned runs on five hits in one inning of work. Freshman Caroline Evans (1-1) pitched the remaining six innings in relief, giving up two runs and striking out four.

Top Performers

Junior pitcher Marissa Bertuccio pitched another gem as she earned her 10th win and third shutout of the season. She struck out eight batters and allowed just two hits in six innings of work.

“It feels really good, especially that we scored those nine runs,” Bertuccio said. “It takes a lot of pressure off of me, that I don’t need to pitch that shut-out,”

Junior third baseman Lewa Day had a great day as she went three for five from the plate. She smacked her 10th home run of the season, racked up three runs batted in, and showed her patience at the plate by drawing two walks.

“I was just happy because it was a changeup and I sat on it,,” Day said. “Didn’t really care too much about the number, it was just nice to see that I could just stay back and drive the changeup, which is what I’ve been working at the past few weeks.”

Junior outfielder Carley Morfey kept her bat hot as she had three hits in seven tries. She smashed her third home run of the season and brought in five runs as well.

With conference play right around the corner, the Hornets are ready.

“Conference play is the next portion of the season,” head coach Lori Perez said. “We are where we want to be as a team,we want to continue to compete every pitch, to be the aggressors on the field and play together as a unit, as a team.”

The Hornets are back in action on Wednesday against UC Berkeley at 2 p.m. at Levine-Fricke Field. Conference play begins Friday in a three-game series against Idaho State at 12:30 p.m. at Miller Ranch Stadium.