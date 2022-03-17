A conversation with women in male-dominated fields (Part 2) (ft. Kylie Robison): BREAKING DOWN THE WALLS PODCAST

In the second part of this reboot episode of Breaking Down The Walls, managing editor Magaly Muñoz continues her conversation about women in male-dominated fields.

This episode, former State Hornet staff writer and Business Insider tech reporter Kylie Robison joins the podcast to talk about how she navigates the journalism industry and how she balances her personal and professional life.





Music: Chill Wave by Kevin MacLeod

CHECK OUT THE 1ST PART OF THIS EPISODE HERE