Students struggle to get USPS at-home test kits, commencement updates and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST

Deputy podcast editor Nijzel Dotson breaks down the latest headlines from the newsroom on the newest episode of The State Hornet Podcast.

Major headlines for this week include Sac State students living on campus being unable to obtain free at-home COVID-19 testing kits from USPS, a preview for the 30th annual Sacramento/Black Art of Dance show, updates on 2022 commencement ceremonies and more.





Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin Macleod

Show Notes:

Sac State students living on-campus unable to order free USPS at-home testing kits

What to know about Sac State’s 2021-2022 commencement ceremony

PREVIEW: Sac State to host 30th annual Sacramento/Black Art of Dance show

Baseball opener, men’s basketball losing streak ends and softball’s rough start: SWARM REPORT PODCAST