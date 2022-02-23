Baseball opener, men’s basketball losing streak ends and softball’s rough start: SWARM REPORT PODCAST
February 23, 2022
On this week’s episode of the Swarm Report, sports co-editor Brandon Bailey recaps a weekend full of sports starting with the seven-inning no-hitter by freshman pitcher Colin Hunter and a walk-off RBI by sophomore Josh Walker on the same day.
Other topics include men’s basketball snapping their six-game winning streak, women’s basketball losing their second game in a row, and softball losing a disappointing four out of their five games on the road in the UC San Diego tournament.
Music: Ice Flow by Kevin MacLeod