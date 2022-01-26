Women’s Basketball soaring, Men’s sinking and more: STATE HORNET SWARM REPORT

On the debut of the State Hornet Swarm Report, sports editor Brandon Bailey recaps some of the State Hornet’s latest sports coverage.

This week’s podcast includes updates on the men’s and women’s basketball teams, details on Sacramento State’s vaccination requirement for indoor sporting events and an update on the undefeated men’s tennis team.





Music: District Four by Kevin MacLeod

