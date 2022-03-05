Final HEERF grant distribution, removal of Spin bikes and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST

News staffer Laura de la Garza Garcia and news editor Tony Rodriguez host this week’s edition of The State Hornet Podcast to give you the major headlines from this week.

Major headlines for this week include the distribution of the fourth and final HEERF grant, the withdrawal of Spin scooters from Sacramento State and Sacramento as a whole, the introduction of a new community service program and a look at the new Pride Society student club.





Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin Macleod

Show Notes:

Sacramento State included in College Corps $10,000 pilot program for students

CHA-CHING: Final HEERF grant to be distributed to Sac State students

New LGBTQ+ student organization offers a safe and inclusive space for everyone

Spin scooters make a quick and quiet exit from Sac State