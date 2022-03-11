Rihanna, the epitome of maternity fashion, Euphoria’s ‘Y2K’ aesthetic, and more (Ft. Diana Gonzalez): NOT JUST A FAD PODCAST

Not Just A Fad is a new fashion oriented podcast on The State Hornet podcast network, where diversity, equity and inclusion reporter Hannah Asuncion sits down every other week to discuss the latest fashion trends, fits of the week and what’s hot or not in the fashion world.

On the pilot episode, Hannah talks with the president of the Student Fashion Associate at Sacramento State Diana Gonzalez about controversial and current fashion trends like Rihanna epitomizing maternity fashion, “Euphoria aesthetics”, being “that” girl, the idea behind Pinterest, and the variety of models who walked in the fashion weeks.

Music: Lofi HipHop Intro 18 by TaigaSoundProd