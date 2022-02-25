Sacramento Black-owned comic franchise founder talks about inspiration, future: THE FANATIC FULCRUM

On the finale of “The Fanatic Fulcrum”:

Sacramento’s Impound Comics, a Sacramento-based comic franchise, has its founder Brent “Trayce” Sands join former State Hornet copy editor Alex Muegge to talk about the inspiration behind his characters, such as heroes like Anthony “Impound” Endsley and villains like gang leader Christ Jones and the Thanos-esque Decymus.

Sands’ latest mission: to acquire funding for a full-length Impound movie. So far, he was able to achieve enough for a roughly two-minute trailer set to debut on Monday, Feb. 28. You can watch the teaser for the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k55pKt71z3w.

The teaser can also be seen playing on the Jumbotron at Golden 1 Center before Sacramento Kings games.

Sands also mentions his time at Sacramento State and how he was a freshman when “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler was a senior. It was after Coogler’s success with “Black Panther” that Sands decided he wanted to pursue the comic book route. He shares that his dream of an “Impound” movie with Sacramento-based artists would include Coogler as director, rappers Saweetie and Mozzy on the soundtrack and actor Keith Powers starring as Endsley.

