Finding gender identity through theater: THE FANATIC FULCRUM

Welcome to “The Fanatic Fulcrum,” which still holds the title of The State Hornet’s newest podcast. This podcast is for fans to express themselves.

Oftentimes in journalism a source might be a professional in a field. CNN interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci about COVID-19 and Tony Hawk about skateboarding, but what if a doctor is also an authority on “Game of Thrones” or cosplaying? How might they scratch that itch?

Answer: The Fanatic Fulcrum.

Gallery | 3 Photos (Photo by Bruce Clarke) Theatre major Gillian Rains plays Carrie in “Carrie: the Musical” at Sacramento City College in May 2019. The production was directed by adjunct professor in the theatre arts and film department at the college, Christine Nicholson.

This episode focuses on theater with an emphasis on musicals. Copy editor Alex Muegge hosts Gillian Rains, a theatre major who sought out the drama department in high school only to continue through her college career. From characters like the baker’s wife in “Into the Woods” to Carrie in “Carrie: the Musical,” Rains said the theater environment led her to discover more about herself and her own gender identity.

Rains said she has a lot of “hot takes,” including a controversial perspective on the “And Peggy” tour of Hamilton that recently left Sacramento for San Jose then Reno. The show will open again in Tuscon, Arizona on Wednesday.

To some extent, Rains said shows can sometimes take a toll on her mental health depending on their subject matter and because of this she is currently taking a hiatus from theater.





Theme by Jackson Stafford.