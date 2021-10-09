Why do the Matterhorn bobsleds at Disneyland always break down?: THE FANATIC FULCRUM

Welcome to “The Fanatic Fulcrum,” which is (for the time being) The State Hornet’s newest podcast. This podcast is for fans to express themselves.

Oftentimes in journalism a source might be a professional in a field. CNN interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci about COVID-19 and Tony Hawk about skateboarding, but what if a doctor is also an authority on “Game of Thrones” or cosplaying? How might they scratch that itch?

Answer: The Fanatic Fulcrum.

This episode focuses on roller coasters and amusement parks with an emphasis on Disney. Copy editor Alex Muegge hosts Nicholas Laschkewitsch, a mechanical engineer who formerly interned at Walt Disney Imagineering and worked on rides like Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

A member of the American Coaster Enthusiasts, Laschkewitsch also edits, produces and directs documentaries in his spare time and created “Legacy of Arrow,” a film about Arrow Development, the revolutionary company whose engineering designs contributed greatly to how amusement park rides look and operate today. This background led him to be able answer decades-old mysteries like why the Matterhorn bobsleds at Disneyland always break down.





“Legacy of Arrow” can be found on YouTube and its website.

From his work on “Arrow,” Laschkewitsch was asked to appear on the Disney+ original “Behind the Attraction,” talking not only about the company but his compassion for other rides like Space Mountain and Haunted Mansion.

Theme by Jackson Stafford.