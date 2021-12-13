Cosplay breeds androgynous, nonbinary discovery within Sac State student: THE FANATIC FULCRUM

Welcome to “The Fanatic Fulcrum,” a central hub where students, staff, faculty and people outside of Sacramento State alike can tackle the tough issues of today through a local news outlet.

Oftentimes in journalism a source might be a professional in a field. CNN interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci about COVID-19 and Tony Hawk about skateboarding, but what if a doctor is also an authority on “Game of Thrones” or cosplaying? How might they scratch that itch?

Answer: The Fanatic Fulcrum.

Gallery | 3 Photos Photo Courtesey of Jaymes Gyurics English major Jaymes Gyurics cosplays as Bruno Bucciarati from the anime “JoJo Bizarre's Adventure” and poses outside of the SAFE Credit Union convention center for SacAnime that ran from Sept. 3 through Sept. 5, 2021. Bucciarati is a character that Gyurics said they consider androgynous and helped them find their nonbinary gender identity.

This episode focuses on cosplay with an emphasis on how certain costumes can be gender bended or how a cosplayer themselves can dress up as a character of opposite or no sex without making alterations to the character at all. Copy editor Alex Muegge interviews Jaymes Gyurics, an English major who is also a frequent attendee of SacAnime.

From characters like Bruno Bucciarati from the anime “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” and Mettaton from the game “Undertale,” Gyurics has tackled a lot of costumes to challenge their heteronormative stereotype.

Gyurics also talks about convention culture and how increasingly places like SacAnime are hounding into their patrons the phrase “cosplay is not consent.”



Theme by Jackson Stafford.