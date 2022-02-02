“Mid” albums, local artists and streaming bewilderment (Ft. Camilla Covington): KEYS ‘N D MINOR

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion editor Keyshawn Davis and Deputy Podcast editor Nijzel Dotson are here with their new music podcast: Keys ‘n D Minor.

On the show’s first episode, the two debate the quality of The Weeknd and Gunna’s most recent projects, which both released on the same day, and then compare Roddy Ricch and Cordae’s sophomore albums Finally, they interview Sacramento musician Camilla Covington about her musical inspirations and the recording process of her 2021 EP ‘’Love Letters and Prophecies’’.

Music (in order of appearance):

She’s Gone by Free Hip Hop Beats

“Jealous” by Camilla Covington

“Mosquito Bites” by Camila Covington