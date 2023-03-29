LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: Spring 2023 midway diversity audit report

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion editor Elizabeth Meza shares results from The State Hornet’s spring 2023 midway audit. Meza also offers suggestions on how The State Hornet can improve the diversity of its coverage. Graphic created in Canva by Elizabeth Meza.

Hi everyone! My name is Elizabeth Meza and I am the fourth Diversity, Equity and Inclusion editor for The State Hornet.

For four semesters, The State Hornet has published the diversity midway audit to hold itself accountable for goals and suggestions made in previous audits.

Last semester’s audit provided data on the progress The State Hornet has made to center underrepresented communities and proved that we have consistently met our goal.

As the DEI editor this semester, it is my responsibility to audit The State Hornets coverage, lead a team of staffers to cover underrepresented communities and encourage all staffers to create meaningful relationships with the diverse communities we have on campus. Our DEI section has centered voices from Black, queer and Asian American Pacific Islander communities so far.

However, it is worth noting that there are still critical improvements to be made. We need to increase coverage on Native, indigenous and disabled communities.

Our coverage has improved in some sections and remained steady in others. Fall 2022, the diversity in video was at 100%, podcasts at 97%, sports at 86%, news at 70% and arts and entertainment at 32%.

Note: “Centered sources” means story coverage that focuses on people from underrepresented communities. For example: DEI writer Jasmine Ascencio’s story covering Little Africa, a networking event hosted by Black student-led organizations during Black History Month, employed centered sources.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion midway report spring 2023 Goals and Suggestions Continue collaborations with other sections within the publication (news, arts and entertainment, sports, multimedia, podcasting and social media)

Focus on increasing coverage in the Native American/Indigenous and Latinx/Hispanic communities

Increase overall coverage on communities with disabilities

Incorporate the usage of multimedia and creative visuals in stories covering underrepresented communities

Encourage sections to have 60% or more of its stories focusing on diverse stories with student voices

Create a DEI style guide for staffers to follow when reporting on diverse communities

Collaborate with sections that are not meeting suggested goals Suggestion: The State Hornet will host a sensitivity workshop to provide staffers and editors with tools to improve reporting on underrepresented communities. OVERVIEW: A look at our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Section Coverage on our Black Community at Sac State Strengths: Our story on students' reaction to the loss of Tyre Nichols focused on students' perspectives and demands for change after the incident. It also covered the forum Sac State hosted to find solutions to address police brutality, bringing attention to students' concerns for their safety around police officers.

Our story on The Male Empowerment Collaborative was about their efforts to connect Black students with Black professionals to increase retention and graduation rates. This coverage was informative of the efforts Sac State is making towards increasing resources for Black male students.

The story on the National Society of Black Engineers focused on Black engineering students’ effort to create a safe space for themselves. This student organization serves as a resource hub for other students seeking to level out the playing field between Black and non-Black students. This story was significant because it highlighted Black students overcoming the barriers they face as STEM majors by creating their own safe space.

Our story on Shirley Weber’s visit to Sac State during Black History month addressed AB3121, an Assembly Bill focused on reparations and giving back to Black Americans who were impacted by trauma from slavery and a need for more representation in politics. This coverage featured a prominent political figure and addressed issues affecting the Black community.

Our Spanish coverage on Afro-Latinx identity explores the intersectionality of being Latin American and Black through Sac State student Kaliyah Vernons, experience. It also highlights influential Afro-Latinx people in history. This story was a great way to address the intersectionality of identities. Where we need to improve: Feature more profiles highlighting impactful people in the Black community at Sac State. Coverage on our Latinx/Hispanic community Strengths: Our Spanish section has been an excellent avenue for increased coverage of the Latinx/Hispanic community. Our SOMOS podcast features impactful people in the Latinx/Hispanic community at Sac State and is a wonderful way to celebrate their accomplishments.

Coverage of the resources offered by the Serna Center during the Spring semester previewed the events that the Serna Center and Dreamers Resource Center provide for students on campus. This acknowledges what the university is doing to spread awareness of the resources available to Latinx, Hispanic, and undocumented students.

The Spanish podcast episode on increasing Latinx representation through a conversation with Dr. Heidy Sarabia, a sociology professor at Sac State. This episode addressed the need for more Latinx faculty. Where we need to improve: Overall more coverage on this community in other sections. This can be done through profiles or news stories on issues affecting Latinx and Hispanic students.

Highlighting diverse Latinx communities. For instance, being more inclusive of individuals from South America, Central America and the Caribbean. Coverage on our Asian American and Pacific Islander community at Sac State Strengths Our story on the ‘Cloth as Community’ exhibit in the Library displaying traditional Hmong culture was exciting event coverage on the Hmong community. This kind of coverage is important because it helps promote cultural awareness and understanding of the Hmong community.

The story about the launch of the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Center and the expansion of the MLK Center highlighted the new spaces and the resources that would become available to students once the centers launched. This story was a great way to highlight the progress Sac State is making to be more inclusive of APIDA identifying students.

Our photo gallery on the grand openings of the APIDA and MLK Centers showed attendees and organizers celebrating the new spaces for students. Where we need to improve: Continue to be more consistent on this community.

We need to connect with more student organizations and profiles on student leaders in this community. Coverage on our LGBTQ+ community at Sac State: Strengths Our preview on the PRIDE Center coordinator forum explained what the process is for finding a person to preside over the PRIDE Center. This is important coverage because it informs our audience of new leadership at the PRIDE Center.

An opinion piece written by DEI writer Ruth Finch about gender identity expressed the concern with gender identity becoming a hot topic for the 2024 presidential race. This was an impactful piece because it addressed transgender people's access to healthcare and gave Ruth, a transgender woman, the platform to do so. Where we need to improve: We need more visual coverage on the LGBTQ+ community. This can be done through galleries or a greater social media presence.

Connecting with the incoming PRIDE Center coordinator to cover future plans for the LGBTQ+ community. Coverage on our community with disabilities at Sac State Strengths None Where we need to improve: Coverage on this community is entirely lacking.

Building a relationship with the Services for Students with Disabilities and highlighting their services for students Podcasts: With eight podcast episodes as of March 1, five of them focused on or centered around voices from underrepresented communities or were about underrepresented communities. 62%. Which Podcasts?: Shamelessly Relevant Episode 2: Coming Out – The State Hornet

The State Hornet Podcast: The death of Tyre Nichols, Hmong gallery and new presidential candidates

The State Hornet Podcast: Homeless World Cup, Shirley Weber advocates for reparations, blessing backpacks and Kahlaija Dean

The State Hornet Podcast: Little Africa returns, students speak up against on-campus assault.

Collector’s Cave Episode 6: Manga volumes – The State Hornet

Swarm Report Week 1: Softball gets started and introducing new voices

Swarm Report Week 2: Men’s basketball slumps, Baseball season preview

Swarm Report Week 3: Indoor Track and Field Championships, Softball in Mexico Video: 6 videos so far this semester, 5 of them focused on or centered around voices from underrepresented communities or were about underrepresented communities. 83%. Which Video?: Vegan tacos on menu at The WELL – The State Hornet

State Hornet broadcast: Strife in campus life

Búsqueda de el nuevo presidente en Sac State, centros para Latinos e Hispanos: EL AVISPÓN DEL ESTADO BROADCAST

State Hornet Broadcast: Sac State celebrates Lunar New Year and mourners remember Tyre Nichols at candlelit vigil

Social justice activists in Sacramento persist in calls for institutional change to policing – The State Hornet

Sac State gives Nelsen farewell finger News: 22 news stories, 17 of them focused on or centered around voices from underrepresented communities or were about underrepresented communities. 77%. Which news stories?: Sac State celebrates President Robert Nelsen with departing roast

TIMELINE: Sexual assault at Sac State

Sac State gives Nelsen farewell finger

The State Hornet | ‘I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired’: Sacramento community mourns death of Tyre Nichols

Social justice activists in Sacramento persist in calls for institutional change to policing – The State Hornet

Mourning family, friends hold candlelight vigil for late Tyre Nichols – The State Hornet

Sac State releases action plan to improve public safety

Sac State students want university president who understands their struggles

Shirley Weber advocates for reparations at Sac State

‘People just need a chance’: Street soccer tournament featuring unhoused players comes to Sacramento – The State Hornet

Love in Action: Sac State aids unhoused community through giving back event

The State Hornet | BREAKING: Pro-choice and religious protests break out in library quad

How one student prioritizes the safety of 31,000 others – The State Hornet

‘I don’t want to be fearful’: Sac State students march against sexual violence

Little Africa: Rebuilding connection and success within the Black student body – The State Hornet

Sac State students hoping for new CSU Chancellor to address campus safety

Black engineering students create a space for themselves at Sac State

BREAKING: Police arrest suspect in relation to Sac State sexual assaults

Sac State students mourn and react to loss of Tyre Nichols

Sac State support plan seeks to spread sexual assault prevention awareness

Housing to be provided for formerly incarcerated students – The State Hornet

Dismantling roadblocks: program provides second chance for previously incarcerated students – The State Hornet Sports: 17 stories, 14 of them focused on or centered around voices from underrepresented communities or were about underrepresented communities. 82%. Which stories?: Buzzin’ Dozen — Edition 4 – The State Hornet

Sac State men’s basketball suffers tough home loss to Eastern Washington

‘Head of the monster’: Senior guard provides spark in team resurgence – The State Hornet

Buzzin’ Dozen — Edition 5 – The State Hornet

Two is better than one: Hungarian national champions serve aces for Sac State

Putting ‘journey’ in Journeyman: Sac State quarterback catches on in Canada

RECAP: Sac State women’s basketball split home matchups this week

RECAP: Sac State softball drop 3 of 5 games in opening tournament

PREVIEW: Hornets look to continue winning-season streak

RECAP: Sac State men’s basketball lose a nail-biter to Weber State in last seconds – The State Hornet

RECAP: Sac State men’s basketball defeats idaho State 70-65 on senior night – The State Hornet

Series Recap: Offense shines for Sac State baseball on way to series win

Sac State women’s basketball breaks program record for wins in a season

Buzzin’ Dozen — Edition 6 – The State Hornet

Hornets’ center is a force in the interior amidst record season

Sac State baseball gets first sweep of the year despite cancellations

Sac State women’s basketball end regular season with a bang Arts and Entertainment: 25 stories, 24 of them focused on or centered around voices from underrepresented communities or were about underrepresented communities. 96%. Which stories?: The Big Picture – ‘The Fabelmans’ – The State Hornet

Sacramento hosts annual celebration of Black Expo – The State Hornet

Lab Rats: Experimental musicians rise in Sacramento’s music scene – The State Hornet

Diary of a Bookworm: Black representation in book community – The State Hornet

Artist spotlight: Hobo Johnson’s getting his groove back – The State Hornet

Sacramento gems you say? Take me thataway – The State Hornet

The Big Picture – ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ – The State Hornet

Diary of a Bookworm: ‘Archer’s Voice,’ a bearable contemporary romance – The State Hornet

Love is in the hive – The State Hornet

‘Andor’ grounds Star Wars universe in storytelling – The State Hornet

The Big Picture – ‘Knock at the Cabin’ – The State Hornet

‘The Last Of Us’ stands among the best game to-screen adaptations – The State Hornet

Diary of a Bookworm: Is ‘Brutal Prince’ really worth the hype? – The State Hornet

Diaspora, resilience and common ground: Library Gallery celebrates Hmong culture in latest exhibit – The State Hornet

REVIEW: Lil Yachty’s ‘Let’s Start Here.’ – The State Hornet

The Big Picture – ‘The Dark Knight’ – The State Hornet

Diary of a Bookworm: Never take my book ratings too seriously – The State Hornet

OPINION: Halo doesn’t deserve this – The State Hornet

The Big Picture – ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ – The State Hornet

Diary of a Bookworm: Fun reads to celebrate Lunar New Year – The State Hornet

The Big Picture – ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ – The State Hornet

The Big Picture – ‘M3GAN’ – The State Hornet

The Big Picture – ‘Tár’ – The State Hornet

The Big Picture – Babylon – The State Hornet

Filling the need: local nonprofit makes supplies more accessible to artists – The State Hornet

The Big Picture – Avatar: The Way of Water – The State Hornet

Sac State is considered to be the 4th most diverse campus, according to University in the West, U.S News and World report. The State Hornet is compelled to produce diverse content to reflect its audience. Giving a platform to underrepresented communities promotes cultural awareness, understanding and inclusivity.

By performing this audit, the publication can identify ways that diverse coverage can improve while holding itself accountable for suggestions made in past audits. Media transparency is crucial in building trust with the communities we serve at Sac State.

Additional Contribution: Jasmine Ascencio