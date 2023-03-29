LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: Spring 2023 midway diversity audit report
Results found consistent coverage on AAPI communities
March 29, 2023
Hi everyone! My name is Elizabeth Meza and I am the fourth Diversity, Equity and Inclusion editor for The State Hornet.
For four semesters, The State Hornet has published the diversity midway audit to hold itself accountable for goals and suggestions made in previous audits.
Last semester’s audit provided data on the progress The State Hornet has made to center underrepresented communities and proved that we have consistently met our goal.
As the DEI editor this semester, it is my responsibility to audit The State Hornets coverage, lead a team of staffers to cover underrepresented communities and encourage all staffers to create meaningful relationships with the diverse communities we have on campus. Our DEI section has centered voices from Black, queer and Asian American Pacific Islander communities so far.
However, it is worth noting that there are still critical improvements to be made. We need to increase coverage on Native, indigenous and disabled communities.
Our coverage has improved in some sections and remained steady in others. Fall 2022, the diversity in video was at 100%, podcasts at 97%, sports at 86%, news at 70% and arts and entertainment at 32%.
Note: “Centered sources” means story coverage that focuses on people from underrepresented communities. For example: DEI writer Jasmine Ascencio’s story covering Little Africa, a networking event hosted by Black student-led organizations during Black History Month, employed centered sources.
Sac State is considered to be the 4th most diverse campus, according to University in the West, U.S News and World report. The State Hornet is compelled to produce diverse content to reflect its audience. Giving a platform to underrepresented communities promotes cultural awareness, understanding and inclusivity.
By performing this audit, the publication can identify ways that diverse coverage can improve while holding itself accountable for suggestions made in past audits. Media transparency is crucial in building trust with the communities we serve at Sac State.
Additional Contribution: Jasmine Ascencio